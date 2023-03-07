Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $487,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 141.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.