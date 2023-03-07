Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,864 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,782. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.03. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

