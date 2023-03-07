Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,963,000 after purchasing an additional 261,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RS opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average of $205.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

