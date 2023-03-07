Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,926 shares of company stock worth $13,606,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.