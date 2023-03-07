Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,983 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,922,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

