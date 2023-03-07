Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

RCI opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

