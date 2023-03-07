Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 532 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NTES stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

