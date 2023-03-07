Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

