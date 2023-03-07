Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,990 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 37.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

Green Plains Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

