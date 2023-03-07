Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,931 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

