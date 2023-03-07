Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in agilon health by 228.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in agilon health by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,770 shares of company stock worth $1,317,360 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

