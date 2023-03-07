Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 417,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,813,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

