Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Dillard’s by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

Dillard’s Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDS opened at $352.83 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.62 and its 200-day moving average is $333.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

