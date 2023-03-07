Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 302,134 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,134 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZON. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 214.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 629,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 429,801 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

NYSE HZON opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

