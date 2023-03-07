Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,917 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in BCE by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

NYSE:BCE opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

