Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 828,230 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828,230 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 333,476 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNP opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

