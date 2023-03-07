Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %
Rockwell Automation stock opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $307.28.
Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.
Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation
In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
