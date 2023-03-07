Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $307.28.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.