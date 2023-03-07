Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,045 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading

