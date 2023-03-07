Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

