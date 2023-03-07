Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Littelfuse Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $269.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average is $233.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

