Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,131. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

