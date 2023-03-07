Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,857,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 293,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its position in shares of California Resources by 399.1% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in California Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 54.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

California Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

