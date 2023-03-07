Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.
SBGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
