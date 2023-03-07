Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vuzix by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vuzix by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vuzix by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VUZI opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 344.41%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,782.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vuzix to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

