W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

