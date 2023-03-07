Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $138.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.29.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $125.94 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.