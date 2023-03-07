Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,782 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

