Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Buys $35,295.50 in Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,535.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WSR stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $474.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Whitestone REIT

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

