Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

