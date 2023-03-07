Wolverine Trading LLC Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 197.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 465,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

