Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO John J. Kuch Sells 919 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Xencor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xencor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.