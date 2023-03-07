Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 281.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 80,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

