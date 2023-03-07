Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 2,021 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $45,917.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 307,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $153,335.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $6,669,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 727.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 219,721 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

