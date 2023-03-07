Yvette Dapremont Bright Acquires 500 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director Yvette Dapremont Bright purchased 500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $10,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,432.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Myers Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

