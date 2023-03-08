11,440 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ZI opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.