114,736 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 114,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth $525,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 136.7% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at about $794,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $104.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBG. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.