114,736 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 114,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth $525,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 136.7% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at about $794,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $104.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBG. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

