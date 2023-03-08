1,179 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. California Resources’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

