13,200 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.9 %

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Shares of BBD opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

