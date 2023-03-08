133,900 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 133,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after purchasing an additional 455,386 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.