13,854 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 94.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

