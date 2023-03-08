1,506 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 478,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,868 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,129,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 366,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,211 shares of company stock worth $4,348,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

NYSE SKX opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Further Reading

