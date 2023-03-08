1,638 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

