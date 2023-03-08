2,534 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hippo by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hippo by 40.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hippo during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hippo by 38.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $380.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

