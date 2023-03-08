26,500 Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 603,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10,819.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 194,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $61.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.19%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

