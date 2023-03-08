40,935 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Vroom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vroom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Vroom Stock Up 0.6 %

About Vroom

VRM stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.