41,100 Shares in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of RXT stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

