946 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,146,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 68,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $63.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.79.
BWX Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
