946 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,146,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 68,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $63.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.