AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.01

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.01 and last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.92.

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.78.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

