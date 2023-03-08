Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKR. Citigroup cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.