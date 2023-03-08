AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHCO stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other AdaptHealth news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,703,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,703,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

